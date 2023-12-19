Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. 2,610,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,081. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

