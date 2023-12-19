Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,332. The firm has a market cap of $822.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $57.01.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.