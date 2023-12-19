Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,485,000 after buying an additional 861,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,850,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,085,000 after buying an additional 255,079 shares during the last quarter.

VONV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,629. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

