Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. 1,923,958 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

