Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,830. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

