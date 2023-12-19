Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $840.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

