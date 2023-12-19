Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 4,442 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,784,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,804,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

