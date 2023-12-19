Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 182.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 169,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

