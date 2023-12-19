Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 41.6% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $339,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.43. 1,486,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $237.88.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.