Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 653,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 467,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 866,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,723. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

