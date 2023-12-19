Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 653,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 467,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 866,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,723. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.