Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWV traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.78. 203,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $274.21. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.