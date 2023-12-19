WealthOne LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthOne LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 18.1% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.78. 745,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

