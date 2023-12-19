WealthOne LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthOne LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of WealthOne LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.86. 264,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,936. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $213.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.