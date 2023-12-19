WealthOne LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthOne LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. 3,732,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,797,377. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

