Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.