Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bilibili (BILI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) recently:
- 12/4/2023 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.
- 11/30/2023 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 11/30/2023 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.40 to $15.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2023 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $35.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2023 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/6/2023 – Bilibili is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Bilibili Price Performance
BILI stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.