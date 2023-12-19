Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bilibili (BILI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) recently:

12/4/2023 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

11/30/2023 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

11/30/2023 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.40 to $15.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $35.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/6/2023 – Bilibili is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BILI stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

