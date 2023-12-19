Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX):

12/15/2023 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $184.00.

12/14/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $224.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2023 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $198.00.

10/30/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2023 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $209.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get L3Harris Technologies Inc alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.