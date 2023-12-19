Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX):
- 12/15/2023 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $184.00.
- 12/14/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $224.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/28/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/31/2023 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $198.00.
- 10/30/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2023 – L3Harris Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/24/2023 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/20/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LHX opened at $209.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
