Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Large Volume Increase

WB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Weibo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 863,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

