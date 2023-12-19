Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $236.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $207.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

