Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $79.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

