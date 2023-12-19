Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $491.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $491.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.40.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $437.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $451.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total value of $2,968,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 61.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $8,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.