Wells Fargo & Company Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $115.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,233 shares of company stock worth $2,666,539 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

