WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.86.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of WESCO International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WESCO International Stock Down 0.2 %
WCC stock opened at $174.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $117.12 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.02.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.
WESCO International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
