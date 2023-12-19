WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCC stock opened at $174.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $117.12 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

