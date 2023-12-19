Western Union (NYSE:WU) Trading Down 2.1%

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 432,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,023,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Western Union Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

