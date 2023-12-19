Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $74.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.