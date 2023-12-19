Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.20. Wipro shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 213,155 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Wipro Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wipro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after buying an additional 509,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

