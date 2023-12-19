WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 216,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 409,817 shares.The stock last traded at $28.42 and had previously closed at $28.24.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.