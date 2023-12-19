Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 366 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $477.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- New hires could suddenly send these 3 automotive stocks higher
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally in the New Year
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.