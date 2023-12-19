Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $105.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

