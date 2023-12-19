Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.3 %
XELB opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.70. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
