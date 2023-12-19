Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

XELB opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.70. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

