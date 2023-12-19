Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 35,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 365,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 57.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 155,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

