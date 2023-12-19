Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.69. 23,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 803,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.