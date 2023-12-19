Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 1,475 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

