Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,928 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.