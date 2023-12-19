Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,258,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after buying an additional 835,004 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

