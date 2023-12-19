Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,611,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $73.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.