Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 26,050 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1,207.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average is $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

