Zhang Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

