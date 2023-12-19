Zhang Financial LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

