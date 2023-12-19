Zhang Financial LLC Sells 4,842 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

