Zhang Financial LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
