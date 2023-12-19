ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 3.2%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 1,483,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,721,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.