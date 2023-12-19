Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

