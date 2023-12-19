Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,622,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.33. The company had a trading volume of 456,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,888. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

