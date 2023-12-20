11,890 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BBDC opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

