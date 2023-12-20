12,119 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,368,281. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $201.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.