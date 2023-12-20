12,119 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,368,281. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $201.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.67.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- How to Invest in Energy
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The truth behind small-cap stocks and a dovish Federal Reserve
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.