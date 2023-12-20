123,651 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
