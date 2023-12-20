1,300 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

