135,744 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

F opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

