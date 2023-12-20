14,500 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. 692,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,554. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.